NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NextSource Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 94.5% from the March 31st total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 916,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRCF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. 149,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,228. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15. NextSource Materials has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.42.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

