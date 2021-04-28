NFT Price Tops $0.36 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. NFT has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and approximately $375,900.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000661 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NFT

NFT is a coin. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

