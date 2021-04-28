NFTX Market Cap Reaches $75.38 Million (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, NFTX has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $75.38 million and $3.08 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTX coin can currently be bought for $160.93 or 0.00292679 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00065732 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00020080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $477.97 or 0.00869270 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.07 or 0.00096514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,511.02 or 0.08204008 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,428 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.