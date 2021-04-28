NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Shares Up 3.2%

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) shot up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.20 and last traded at $18.20. 4,044 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 475% from the average session volume of 703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98.

About NGK Insulators (OTCMKTS:NGKIF)

NGK Insulators, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells electric power related equipment in Japan and internationally. It operates through Energy Infrastructure Business, Ceramic Products Business, Electronics Business, and Process Technology Business segments. The company offers insulators, NAS, and zinc rechargeable batteries; HONEYCERAM, a ceramic substrate for automotive catalytic converters; energy-efficient products, including diesel particulate filters and gasoline particulate filters; and NOx sensors, which measures nitrogen oxide concentration in automobile exhaust.

