Nibble (NBXC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $11.00

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded up 96.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. Nibble has a total market capitalization of $293.85 and $11.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nibble has traded 79.7% lower against the dollar. One Nibble coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nibble alerts:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005724 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Nibble Profile

Nibble (CRYPTO:NBXC) is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,269,549 coins and its circulating supply is 269,549 coins. Nibble’s official Twitter account is @NibbleNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nibble’s official website is www.nibble-nibble.com

Buying and Selling Nibble

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nibble should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nibble using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nibble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nibble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.