Nicholas Woodman Sells 200,000 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $2,234,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,771,493.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Woodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $2,360,000.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Nicholas Woodman sold 172,859 shares of GoPro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $1,384,600.59.

GPRO stock remained flat at $$11.76 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $357.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.52 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GoPro from $6.30 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on GoPro from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GoPro by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,827,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,989 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 487.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,510 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,698,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

