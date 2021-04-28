Niftyx Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $22.84 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000812 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $22.84 million and $872,708.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00020058 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.50 or 0.00847174 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00065756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00096143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.33 or 0.08161575 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

