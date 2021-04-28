Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:NHNKY remained flat at $$15.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of -0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. Nihon Kohden has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $476.94 million for the quarter.

NHNKY has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nihon Kohden from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.