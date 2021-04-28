Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 83.0% from the March 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:NHNKY remained flat at $$15.18 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of -0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63. Nihon Kohden has a 12 month low of $13.44 and a 12 month high of $19.97.
Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $476.94 million for the quarter.
About Nihon Kohden
Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.
