Nimiq Hits One Day Volume of $2.87 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Nimiq has a market cap of $77.37 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,584.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,717.78 or 0.04979068 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.49 or 0.00466227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $887.67 or 0.01626239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $416.82 or 0.00763628 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.25 or 0.00524421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00063393 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.86 or 0.00428437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,353,518,443 coins and its circulating supply is 7,692,018,443 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.