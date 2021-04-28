NiSource Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NI)

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

NiSource has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NiSource has a payout ratio of 66.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NiSource to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.2%.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.56 on Wednesday. NiSource has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -32.35, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.27.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.