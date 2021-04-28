Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NFPDF) traded down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.60 and last traded at $74.60. 345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.30.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Nissin Foods Holdings Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NFPDF)

Nissin Foods Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the food manufacturing business. It operates through the following segments: Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, Chilled and Frozen Foods, The Americas, China, and Others. The Nissin Food Products, Myojo Foods, The Americas, and China segments produces and sells cup and bag-type instant noodles and processed food products.

