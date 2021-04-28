NIX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $102,087.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. NIX has a market cap of $22.13 million and $102,087.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000824 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,747.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.04 or 0.04995782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.44 or 0.00472053 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $899.05 or 0.01642188 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.36 or 0.00762347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.11 or 0.00526259 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00063589 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.85 or 0.00438108 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004207 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,054,610 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.