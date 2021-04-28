Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 872 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,560 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $610.44. 87,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,424,820. The stock has a market cap of $379.93 billion, a PE ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $556.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $543.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $280.84 and a 12 month high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

