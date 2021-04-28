Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,117 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 2.3% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 36.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $57.45. 623,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,645,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.