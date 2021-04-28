Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 299 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 2.0% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,772,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $504.12. The company had a trading volume of 49,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,694. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $482.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.04. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $271.91 and a one year high of $504.60.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.