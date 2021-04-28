NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Update

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 69.4% from the March 31st total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NNGRY traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. 18,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.90. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

Get NN Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NNGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NN Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NN Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.