Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nofire Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFTI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nofire Technologies stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.20. 15,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,175. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Nofire Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.65.

Nofire Technologies Company Profile

NoFire Technologies, Inc develops and sells fire-retardant coatings and textile wrap systems for commercial, industrial, marine, aerospace, nuclear, military, and residential applications. NoFire Technologies, Inc was founded in 1987 and is based in Upper Saddle River, New Jersey.

