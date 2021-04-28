Noir (NOR) Trading Up 69.9% Over Last 7 Days

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Noir has a total market cap of $736,716.46 and $1,418.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Noir has traded up 69.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00050374 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $178.18 or 0.00326549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00031129 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00009429 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006028 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,465,859 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

