Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.82.

Shares of NYSE NOMD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,830. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $784.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.44 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

