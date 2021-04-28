Nomura Lowers LG Display (NYSE:LPL) to Neutral

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LG Display currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. LG Display has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.42. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 21.09% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $6.68 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that LG Display will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in LG Display by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 116,423 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in LG Display by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,080 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 79,824 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $585,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 10,539.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 54,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LG Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

