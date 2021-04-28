noob.finance ($NOOB) Market Capitalization Reaches $39,350.26

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. One noob.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003286 BTC on major exchanges. noob.finance has a total market cap of $39,350.26 and $522.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, noob.finance has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00273485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.48 or 0.01031152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00730683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00025867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,711.87 or 0.99944327 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

noob.finance Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,876 coins. noob.finance’s official Twitter account is @noob_finance . The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

