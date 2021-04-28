Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 414.3% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Noranda Income Fund from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Noranda Income Fund alerts:

NNDIF opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. Noranda Income Fund has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $0.94.

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QuÃ©bec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Noranda Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noranda Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.