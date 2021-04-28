Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NENTF. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. DNB Markets upgraded Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NENTF opened at $47.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.33. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

