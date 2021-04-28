Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 249,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,181,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the third quarter valued at approximately $755,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of BNL opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

