Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 128,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,000. Norges Bank owned 0.68% of Forrester Research as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FORR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,040.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,658 shares of company stock valued at $164,712. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $825.20 million, a PE ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $120.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.78 million. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

