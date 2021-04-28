Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 142,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,000. Norges Bank owned 0.61% of Saul Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Saul Centers by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 45.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a market cap of $968.11 million, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.06. Saul Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.83%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

