Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Twist Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 172.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of TWST opened at $139.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.22 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.42, for a total transaction of $610,404.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,963.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniels sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $131,030.76. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,924 shares of company stock valued at $24,284,568. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TWST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.