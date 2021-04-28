Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 176,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Hawaiian at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $37,392,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,715 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hawaiian by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 152,576 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $2,383,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares in the company, valued at $857,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

