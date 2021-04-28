Norges Bank Buys New Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. Norges Bank owned 0.08% of Trupanion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after buying an additional 112,286 shares during the period. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $83.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2,087.73 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $116,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,532.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,699,657.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,102 shares of company stock worth $14,333,525. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

