Norges Bank Buys New Position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,093,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,999,000. Norges Bank owned 0.36% of Amneal Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Iron Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,816 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMRX stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.12. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.91 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.93.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.