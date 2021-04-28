Norges Bank Buys New Position in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 109,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,652,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

GSX stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $149.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.18 and a beta of -0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, CLSA restated a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.