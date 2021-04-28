Norges Bank Buys Shares of 105,933 Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 105,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,085,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of ACLS opened at $44.03 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.74 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $874,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur L. George, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $370,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,860.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,514. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.