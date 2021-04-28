Norges Bank Buys Shares of 117,255 Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 117,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,541,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.25% of Zymeworks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter worth $56,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

ZYME stock opened at $29.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.82 and a 52 week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zymeworks news, insider Kathryn O’driscoll sold 786 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total transaction of $27,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,704.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $26,533.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,477.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,121 shares of company stock valued at $276,979. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZYME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.82.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.