Norges Bank Buys Shares of 2,212,539 Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,212,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,000. Norges Bank owned about 2.74% of Ceragon Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ceragon Networks by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,236,000 after acquiring an additional 172,474 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,143,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Ceragon Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.