Norges Bank Invests $3.18 Million in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 169,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.39% of Meridian Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $837,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $529,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John P. Kenny sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,453 shares of company stock worth $5,859,064. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $21.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $30.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

