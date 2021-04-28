Norges Bank Invests $3.42 Million in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,416,000. Norges Bank owned 0.55% of Rubius Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RUBY shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $10.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at $69,900,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,637 shares of company stock worth $1,943,292 in the last three months. 58.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $24.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. Equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rubius Therapeutics Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

