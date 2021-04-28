Norges Bank Invests $3.53 Million in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 128,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHC. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98. Sotera Health has a one year low of $23.84 and a one year high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.41.

In other news, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $352,948,641.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Klaben sold 41,952 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $1,095,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935 over the last quarter.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

