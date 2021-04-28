Norges Bank Invests $3.77 Million in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,849,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.47% of BEST at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEST. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BEST by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BEST by 28.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEST opened at $1.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.72. BEST Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $5.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.00). BEST had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that BEST Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform BEST Cloud enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

