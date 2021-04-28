Norges Bank Invests $3.87 Million in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 347,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.15% of Liberty Latin America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,761 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 451,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 82,469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after buying an additional 508,368 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LILA. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Liberty Latin America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair sold 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $1,095,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,011.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John M. Winter sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total transaction of $548,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,486 shares of company stock worth $1,730,529 in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.87.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

