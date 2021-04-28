Norges Bank Invests $4.01 Million in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 304,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Green Plains at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 99.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $27.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $478.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

