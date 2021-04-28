Norges Bank Invests $4.30 Million in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 78,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,303,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.27% of Atlas Air Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 3,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.60, for a total value of $231,431.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,421 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $69.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.34.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

