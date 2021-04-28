Norges Bank Invests $4.30 Million in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 225,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000. Norges Bank owned 0.96% of Ituran Location and Control as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,991 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $527.37 million, a PE ratio of -83.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Ituran Location and Control had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 23.94%. The business had revenue of $63.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Ituran Location and Control’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

ITRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ituran Location and Control from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.