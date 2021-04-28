Norges Bank Invests $4.74 Million in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,740,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.32% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,491,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,542,000 after acquiring an additional 105,395 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,342,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,102,000 after buying an additional 767,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,195,000 after buying an additional 91,754 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,617,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,821,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RYTM opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.68. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David P. Meeker purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $201,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,335 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,626.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RYTM shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.