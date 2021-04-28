Norges Bank Invests $4.75 Million in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,000. Norges Bank owned 0.12% of Agora as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in API. Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Agora by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,003,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at about $567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,894,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Agora during the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

API has been the subject of several analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

API stock opened at $55.36 on Wednesday. Agora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $114.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.99.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Agora’s revenue was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

