Norges Bank Invests $5.66 Million in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 333,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.00% of Donnelley Financial Solutions as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,825,000 after acquiring an additional 108,483 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 294,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 82,348 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

DFIN opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 2.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $31.31.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.00 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

