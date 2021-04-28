Norges Bank Invests $5.80 Million in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,717,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,804,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.74% of Invesco Mortgage Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. This is a boost from Invesco Mortgage Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

