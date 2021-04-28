Norges Bank Makes New $3.11 Million Investment in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $446,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $7,388,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $214,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth $223,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHWY opened at $82.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.27 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.36. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.65 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHWY. Cfra began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.32.

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total value of $976,664.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,742,183.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total value of $1,140,316.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,201,051 shares of company stock valued at $505,717,462 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

