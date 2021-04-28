Norges Bank Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Jamf by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,751,000 after buying an additional 558,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,379,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,284,000 after buying an additional 362,545 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jamf by 374.3% in the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,185,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after buying an additional 935,872 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 951,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after purchasing an additional 451,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 406,372 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Dean Hager sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $5,097,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,687.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $1,140,273.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,152.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,168 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,294 in the last quarter.

JAMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jamf from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

JAMF opened at $37.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.57 million. Jamf’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

