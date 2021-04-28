Norges Bank Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 251,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.78% of Benefitfocus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $6,250,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the 4th quarter worth about $1,756,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 857.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 99,900 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of Benefitfocus stock opened at $14.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.31 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.53. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.