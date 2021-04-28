Norges Bank Makes New $3.78 Million Investment in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 122,247 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,000. Norges Bank owned 0.24% of Sapiens International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPNS. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Sapiens International stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.07. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

